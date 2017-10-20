Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces November Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following November monthly promotions and reminders:

Adopt-A-Senior Month (Wednesday, Nov. 1- Thursday, Nov. 30)

During the month of November, adoption fees will be reduced for cats and dogs 5 years and older. The adoption fee is reduced to $90 for senior dogs and $15 for senior cats. Senior animals are often the most difficult group of homeless pets to place, but they make great pets and there are many benefits to adopting one. Senior pet’s personalities are developed so you can tell if they are a good fit and they tend to be already housebroken. Come adopt an older, gentler soul today.

Thanksgiving Donations

To celebrate Thanksgiving, we are asking for donations of canned pumpkin to share with our furry friends. Please only provide pure pumpkin with no added sugar. Pumpkin is suitable for cats and dogs of all life stages, and is rich in Vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants to support the overall health of pets. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville.

The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you’d like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.