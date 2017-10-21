Maryland State Park Passes for 2018 Now Available

Passports Purchased Now Provide Extra Time for Access

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers access to outdoor opportunities for everyone, and right now is an ideal time to get passes for entry to public lands for 2018. The Maryland State Park & Trail Passport available now provides park access through Dec. 31, 2018 — meaning extra usage time for the year-long pass if purchased before the end of this year.

The passport is available to Maryland residents for $75 and to out-of-state residents for $100.

Also, adults ages 62 and older can purchase Golden Age Passes, a lifetime pass entitling seniors to free day-use entry and complimentary boat launch in addition to half-price camping Sunday through Thursday at state parks. A one-time $10 service fee is the only cost.

Maryland’s 72 state parks include more than 900 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, as well as unique water access and camping facilities throughout the state.

“Our state parks offer a vast variety of scenic and historic places to be enjoyed by citizens of all ages,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “With new parks planned, we hope that everyone will take advantage of the outstanding opportunities our park passes offer.”

Maryland State Park & Trail Passports and Golden Age Passes are available online at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Store or by downloading the Maryland Park Service Passport Form to print an order form and pay by mail-in check.

