Couple from Annapolis Arrested for Heroin Distribution in Calvert County

On Friday, September 8, 2017 Deputy Ward of the Calvert County Sherriff Office was contacted by a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit confidential informant who advised they could purchase a quantity of heroin from a subject known knows as, “J.J.”.

The informant contacted, “J.J.” and arranged to purchase twelve half-gram folds of heroin for eight-hundred twenty dollars. The informant agreed to meet, “J.J.”, in the parking lot of the Calvert-Arundel Pharmacy located at 15 Chesapeake Beach Rd. Deputy Ward supplied the informant with eight-hundred twenty dollars from the Calvert County Sherriff Office Drug Enforcement Unit bank.

Deputies observed the informant conduct the transaction with, “J.J.” in the Calvert-Arundel Pharmacy parking lot. Deputies observed the seller to be operating a silver Ford Focus, and they entered the parking lot at approximately 5:40 p.m. Deputies also observed a white male operator and white female passenger in the vehicle. Once in the parking, the informant climbed into the back seat of the Focus. After approximately thirty seconds, Deputies observed the informant exit the Focus and return to their vehicle.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team was then activated to stop and detain the occupants of the Focus. The Special Operations Team stopped and detained the vehicle and its occupants at the Solomon’s Island Road exit of the Calvert-Arundel Pharmacy.

The driver was identified as Darrell Adam Holtz, 34, of Annapolis, and the passenger was identified as Natalina Alicia Bartlett, 27, of Annapolis.

The informant reported giving Holtz the money, and in exchange Holtz gave the informant heroin. Holtz was arrested, and after questioning Holtz denied the transaction. Bartlett was arrested, and after questioning Bartlett advised a heroin dealer that she knows as, “J.J.” asked her to transport a quantity of heroin to sell.

Holtz was charged with:

One Count Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute

One Count Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Bartlett was charged with:

One Count Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute

One Count Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Both Holtz and Bartlett were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

