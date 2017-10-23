Park Hall Women Arrested After Breaking Into Apartment in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Corporal Corcoran, of the St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office responded to the Three Notch Apartments at 22589 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for a reported Trespassing.

Responding Deputies received additional information that the suspect was out of control inside the residence and refusing to leave. Police had been at the same apartment within the last hour to remove an individual from the residence. Upon arrival police found the same individual laying on the bed of the apartment. The Suspect was Identified as Rosanne Nial, 39, of Park Hall.

The Victim advised that Nial had returned and forced her way into the residence unwanted and uninvited. Nial was clearly intoxicated and repeatedly interrupted deputies with a belligerent demeanor as they tried to interview her. Preliminary investigation found the apartment door was locked, and Nial forced it open, damaging the lock. Nial was placed under arrest. Nial remained belligerent and threw herself on the ground as deputies escorted her to their vehicle. Nial became verbally abusive, shouting obscenities and rolling around on the grass, and eventually she was placed into the police vehicle.

Nial was charged with:

One Count Burglary 4th Degree

One Count Destruction of Property Less than $1,000.00

Nial was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was uncooperative and belligerent with staff there, forcing correctional officers to restrain her and immediately place her in a cell

