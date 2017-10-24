Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Selling Fake Heroin and Gun Charges

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017 Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack conducted a search and seizure warrant at 27912 Budds Creek Roar, in Mechanicsville and 46641 Wineberry Lane, in Lexington Park.

Since early in 2017 the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division (CED) central and south, began an investigation into the sale of heroin within the St. Mary’s County. During the course of the investigation CED investigators were able to identify the Dealer as, Javonte Christopher King, 23, of Mechanicsville.

During the course of the investigation King sold what he stated was heroin to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions. The controlled dangerous substance King sold the undercover officer was taken to the Maryland State Police Forensics Lab, where it was tested for its chemical makeup. The alleged heroin that King had sold came back as mostly crushed up caffeine pills, however there was a slight indication of Carfentanil. The lab technician advised the indication of the Carfentanil was so small that they could not 100% confirm the narcotic was present.

Troopers obtained enough probable cause to execute the search and seizure warrant on the two addresses in Mechanicville and Lexington Park.

Evidence at 27912 Budds Creek Road:

8.3 grams suspected cocaine

4 grams suspected fentanyl

1 grams of suspected marijuana

1 digital scale with suspected CDS residue

1 Remington 550 .22 caliber rifle

1 Stevens 110 30-06 rifle

1 Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

221 rounds of ammunition

US Currency $363.00

Evidence at 46641 Wineberry Lane:

1 gram suspected marijuana

2 digital scales with suspected CDS residue

US Currency $3,000.00

Troopers found that King is prohibited from owning/possessing firearms and or ammunition. All evidence was seized and held at the Leonardtown Maryland State Police Barrack property room.

King was charged with:

One Count Possession Counterfeit CDS with Intent to Distribute

One Count Distribution of Counterfeit Narcotic: CDS

One Count Distribution of Fake CDS

One Count Possession of Firearm: CDS

One Count Illegal Possession of Ammunition

One Count Drug/Firearm Traffic Crime

One Count Possession of Rifle/Shotgun with Disqualification