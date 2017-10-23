SFC (ret.) George Leroy Stewart, 58 of Hinesville, GA (formerly of Compton, MD), passed away on October14, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

George, born on November 19, 1958, was the oldest son of George and Mary Stewart of Leonardtown, MD. After graduation from Chopticon High School, he joined the Army. He was very proud of his military career and retired after 22 years of service. During those years, he was stationed in Germany, Fort Lewis, WA, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, Barracks, HI and Fort Stewart, GA retiring in Hinesville in 1998. He earned several awards to include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Nation Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. During his 22 years of service, he also coached football and baseball on different posts, mentoring several children. A diehard Cowboys fan, George enjoyed life and lived every moment that he could with zest.

He loved his family and friends like no other and loved to laugh, sing and dance. George always made sure everyone around him had a good time as well. Never a stranger to anyone, he will truly be missed by his family and friends. George is survived by his wife, Ann of 22 years; his parents, George and Mary Stewart; his children, George Marrow-Stewart (Maria) of Arcadia, CA, Rochelle Bailey (Nathan) of Indianapolis, IN, Isiah Stewart of Atlanta, Dominique Stewart (Samantha) of Columbia, SC, Brendon Pennington of Aberdeen, MD, Marcus Stewart, Jasmine Stewart, Deion Stewart, Samantha Stewart and Janae Stewart of Hinesville, GA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jorge, Giselle, Josiah, Gabrielle and Giana Marrow-Stewart, Kaden and Callista Bailey, Dominique and Samiah Stewart, Brendon Pennington, Jr.; his sisters, Helen Scriber, Doris Stewart-Day, Patricia Stewart-Chase and his brother, Maurice Stewart (Marsha), all of MD; his goddaughter, Paula Chase and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, October 28, 2017 for viewing at 9:00am until time of service at 10:30 am at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Immediately following the service, the family will receive family and friends for the repast at St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Compton, MD.