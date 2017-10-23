Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Thompson, 49, passed away October 18, 2017. She was born October 8, 1968 at P.G. Hospital in Cheverly to Herbert Clarence and Virginia Iola (Plotts) Beall. Lisa was raised in Mitchellville and graduated from Largo High School in 1986. She was primarily a homemaker and she loved animals.

Melissa is survived by her mother and step father Virginia Beall and Raymond Catterton of Owings, sister Stacey Beall of Baltimore, longtime companion Antonio Queen, children David Frederick, Brittany Walker, Timothy, Glen, Terrance, Mariah and Mercedez Frederick, Destiny, Shane and Faith Thompson, two grandchildren and one niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her father Herbert C. Beall.