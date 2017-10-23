Lou Vernia Barnes, 84, of Lexington Park, MD died on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 9, 1933 in Coeburn, VA to the late Lonnie Sexton and Ida Mae Sexton.

On November 11, 1950, she married her beloved husband, George Barnes in Valley Lee, MD. Together they celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage until his death in 2013. Lou was a homemaker and enjoyed canning, cooking, quilting and gardening. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with all of them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lou is survived by her children: Larry Allen Barnes (Rosalie) of Hollywood, MD, George Wilford Barnes (Maria) of California, MD, Michael Anthony Barnes (Sue) of California, MD, Catherine Irene Currie (Willie) of Lexington Park, MD, James William Barnes (Mary) of Valley Lee, MD, and Patricia Ann Clark (Gene) of Leonardtown, MD; 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Sexton.

Family will receive friends for Lou’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Mary’s County Office on Aging, P. O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650