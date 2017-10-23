Richard Odermatt, Jr., 66

Richard Odermatt, Jr., age 66 of Fairfax, Virginia, died October 19, 2017 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Dick was the Director of Research Editing for the Heritage Foundation and was its longest serving employee. He had an endless range of knowledge and the ability to give attention to the smallest details. He spoke nine foreign languages and travelled extensively. He was a Seminary Professor of Byzantine Chant and a Cantor at Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, Virginia.

He was the son of the late Richard Odermatt Sr. and Marion Kolano Odermatt.

He is survived by his sisters, Janet and Lois Odermatt of Uniondale, New York.

Friends received on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 6-8PM with Prayer Service at 7:30PM at Holy Transfiguration Church, 8501 Lewinsville Road, McLean, Virginia 2210 and where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10AM. Interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Cemetery, 1308 Trap Road, Vienna, Virginia 22182.