David Lee Poland, 83, of Temple Hills, MD, died peacefully at the Hospice House in Harwood, MD.

Dave was born in Ashburn, VA but spent most of his life in Temple Hills, MD. He was retired from the DC Government, Department of Highways.

Beloved husband of the late Joan J. Poland; devoted father of Susan Stempora (Michael) of White Plains, MD and Deborah Vickers (James, Jr.) of South Riding, VA; grandfather of David Dixon, Jimmy Vickers (Amanda), Jenna Scarborough (Michael) and Kaitlyn Vickers; great-grandfather of Olivia and Everett Scarborough, Hunter, Maddie and Raegan Vickers and Haley Irizarry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilmer and Elsie Poland and sister, Joy D’Agnenica. He is survived by his sister, Doris Spooner (Arthur) of St. Pauls, NC.

Dave was a devoted racing fan, Ford man and Redskins fan. As a hobby and part-time jobs, he managed the Acquasco Speedway and Beltsville Speedway. He was also an avid bowler for many years as part of the Pinbusters league in Clinton, MD.

For those desiring contributions in memory of Dave can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or the Hospice of the Chesapeake.