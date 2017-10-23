John Edward Hudack, 87, died Thursday, October 19, 2017. He was born May 1, 1930, to John and Anna (Wargo) Hudack, in Windber, Pennsylvania.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Christina (Strongosky) Hudack; his daughters Vickie Briggs (Rusty), Michele Kormanik (David), and Karen Mahaffie (Mike); his grandchildren Stephanie and William (Shannon) Briggs; David (Jenny) Kormanik, Daniel Kormanik; Colleen and Christina Mahaffie; his great-grandchildren Kayden, Eva, David, Lexie and Cash; siblings Elizabeth Toth, James Hudack, Michael Hudack, and Charlotte Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Thomas, and his sister Patricia Clark.

In high school, he played AAA baseball, but left school in his 11th year to work in the Windber coal mines to help his family. He then enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War, where he served from February 28, 1952, to February 12, 1954, as a Corporal (Technical) Radio Operator, where he received the Occupied Germany Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

After serving in the Army, he returned home and went to masonry school in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and learned the bricklayer trade. This became his lifetime occupation.

After marrying Christina and starting a family, he moved to Tysons Corner, Virginia, and then to Camp Springs, Maryland, where he lived for the last 54 years. An avid bowler, he belonged to various leagues throughout his life. He was a founding parishioner of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church and enjoyed many fellowship activities there. He also loved his polka music, following sports, and taking care of his lawn, garden, and small flower beds.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Hudack Memorial Fund, Holy Resurrection Church, 10201 Democracy Boulevard, Potomac, Maryland 20854.