Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Gray, Sr., 75, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born in Washington DC on October 11, 1942, to Dorothy [King] and Francis Gray.

Kenny enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, glass etching and his comics.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia and his children Kenneth Gray, Jr. and Raeann Turpin and son-in-law, Ron Turpin. He was a devoted grandfather to Mckenzie and Trent Turpin. He is also survived by his brothers Bob, Jody, and Rocky and his sisters Diane and Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister – Dottie and brother – Raymond.

Family invites friends to Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, MD on Friday, October 27th from 5 to 8 pm; where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 28th at 10 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.