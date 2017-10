Geraldine Patricia Myers, 75, of Clinton, MD passed away on October 18, 2017. Born in Washington D.C. on May 23, 1942 to the late Mark Southard and Edna Southard.

Geraldine is survived by her Husband, Terrence Myers. Children, Thomas Molino, Kerri Jo Young, Tammy Kennedy, Charlotte Keiser, and Samantha Myers. Brother, Matthew Southard. Sisters, Linda Willet, Doris Langley, Charlotte Dove, and JoAnn Ridgely. She also had 7 Grandchildren and several great Grandchildren.