St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Home Invasion in Mechanicsville

October 24, 2017

st marys county sheriffs officeOn Monday, October 23, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 39000 block of Beach Drive in Mechanicsville for a reported home invasion/robbery.

The victim advised several armed men wearing masks, forced entry into the residence, and stole property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension *2297, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text their tips “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).


2 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Home Invasion in Mechanicsville

  1. Tell_it on October 24, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Um ya … can we all say the one drug dealer robbed the drug other drug dealer.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 24, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Do you know for a fact that everyone was a drug dealer???

      Reply

