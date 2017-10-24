St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Home Invasion in Mechanicsville

On Monday, October 23, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 39000 block of Beach Drive in Mechanicsville for a reported home invasion/robbery.

The victim advised several armed men wearing masks, forced entry into the residence, and stole property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension *2297, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text their tips “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

