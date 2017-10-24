PG County Volunteer Fire Chief Arrested in Waldorf After Running from Police in Fire Department Vehicle

Correction 10/24/2017 at 7:45 p.m.: The original article indicated the suspect fled twice in a PGFD marked vehicle. While he did flee twice, the first time was in his personally owned truck (the Ford F-150). He switched vehicles at the Silver Hill Fire Department and returned to his house in the fire department’s marked Ford Explorer. Also, Mr. Fowler was charged in both cases and was issued a total of 49 traffic citations.

10/24/2017: On Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 4:50 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lisa Drive in Waldorf for the report of a man threatening to slash the tires on his girlfriend’s car.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect in a silver Ford F-150 truck, marked with PGFD logos from the Silver Hill Fire Department. They initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Officers pursued the driver a short distance, but stopped when he entered Prince George’s County.

While officers continued investigating, they received a call at 6:11 a.m. that the man had returned to Lisa Drive. Officers responded and attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled again. Officers pursued the driver who eventually stopped about a mile away. Matthew Reginald Fowler, 49, of Waldorf, was taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Fowler was charged with 22 traffic violations including negligent driving and reckless driving.

It was learned Fowler is a Volunteer Chief of the Silver Hill Fire Department and was operating one of the fire department vehicles when the incidents occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

