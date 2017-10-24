St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspects

October 24, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured above. On Sunday, October 15, 2017 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspects conspired and stole items from the Weis Market in California, Maryland.

The Weis Market is located at 45315 Alton Lane, California.

All four were last seen leaving in a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about this incident and/ or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Deputy First Class Steinbach at 301-475-4200 x *8055 or email him at Rozier.Steinbach@stmarysmd.com

Ref CCN 55068-17


