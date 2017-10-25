Maryland State Police in Charles County to Conduct Operation S.O.L.O (Save Our Loved Ones)

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in conjunction with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting high visibility DUI enforcement this upcoming weekend.

Troopers and Officers will be spread out throughout the county conducting enforcement efforts to combat DUI and Impaired drivers on Charles County roads.

We encourage the citizens of Charles County to help as well and report any impaired or erratic drivers you see to the police by calling the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1200 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.

These efforts together will help save our loved ones.

