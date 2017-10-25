Wednesday’s Pet is HARPER

Wednesday’s Pet for 10/25/17 is HARPER

Featured Pet: HARPER

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: LAB Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Harper is a 2-year-old Lab mix. She came into rescue all the way from Florida where she was in a shelter prior to the hurricane. She was evacuated to try to make room for dogs that may become lost during the hurricane. Harper is a sweet girl who just need some guidance. She is so confused from all her travels and will need a structured new home. Harper is a dominant female who needs a strong owner to continue to guide her in the right direct. Harper wants to be in control of every situation, but who can blame her after all she has been through a lot. She is good with other dogs when properly introduced and kids who are older and able to correct her. Harper is currently in foster care where she is learning her manners and is doing wonderful! If you have any questions please contact her foster mom at kristyisles@gmail.com. Harper will make a wonderful addition to a family willing to give her the structure and love she needs.

If your interested in Harper please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

