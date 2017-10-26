Tri-County Council Presents $79,680 to St. Mary’s County
The Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland presented a check for $79,680 to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County during the board’s weekly business meeting.
The money is earmarked for the relocation of the Charlotte Hall Farmers Market.
In 2006, St. Mary’s County signed an agreement with the Tri-County Council’s Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) which allows the county to use 10% of its land preservation funds for farmer’s market improvements. The money represents funds for FY2017 and FY2018.
Pictured (front, l-r): Calvert County Commissioner, Donna Sasscer, St. Mary’s County Agriculture and Seafood Manager, Shelby Watson Hampton, SMADC Director, John Hartline, Tri-County Council Executive Director, Commissioner President Randy Guy and Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Economic Development Director (Back, l-r): Commissioner Mike Hewitt, Commissioner Tom Jarboe, Commissioner John O’Connor and Commissioner Todd Morgan
