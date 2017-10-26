Charles County Public Schools hosts annual fall chess tournament

Charles County Public Schools held its annual fall chess tournament on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Thomas Stone High School. One hundred forty students participated in the event, which is open to any student in grades kindergarten through 12.

The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in five grade-level divisions and trophies are given to first- and second-place winners. Other students that place in their division receive medals, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance.

Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division:

Grades kindergarten through second:

Aundre Dudley, first place, second grade, William A. Diggs Elementary School;

Elijah Jones, second place, second grade, William B. Wade Elementary School;

James McDonald, third place, second grade, T.C. Martin Elementary School;

Finnis Dean, fourth place, second grade, Diggs;

Gregory Fletcher, tie for fourth place, second grade, Mary H. Matula Elementary School;

Cayden Crider, fifth place, second grade, Dr. James Craik Elementary School; and

Hrishi Soni, tie for fifth place, first grade, Matula.

Grades three and four:

Liam Andres, first place, fourth grade, Craik;

Nathanael Jean-Gilles, second place, fourth grade, Wade;

Jaylah Stephenson, third place, fourth grade, Wade;

Gavin Bullock, fourth place, fourth grade, Diggs;

Jacob Golder, fifth place, fourth grade, Matula;

Simon Dean, sixth place, fourth grade, Diggs;

Destiny Dudley Chaves, seventh place, third grade, Diggs;

Sydney Gilmore, eighth place, fourth grade, Craik;

Caitlyn Messick, ninth place, fourth grade, Craik;

Mason Stakes, tie for ninth place, fourth grade, Craik;

Mason Truesdell, tie for ninth place, fourth grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School; and

Justin Bean, 10th place, fourth grade, Higdon.

Grades five and six:

Chance Rodwell, first place, fifth grade, J.C. Parks Elementary School;

Adrian Harada, second place, sixth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School;

Alan Sebastian, third place, sixth grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Timothy Martinez, fourth place, fifth grade, Wade;

Jayden Collins, fifth place, fifth grade, J.P. Ryon Elementary School;

Noah Cusack, tie for fifth place, sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School;

Erin Cooley, sixth place, fifth grade, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Alfred Johann Cruz, tie for sixth place, fifth grade, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School;

Suki Aumavae, seventh place, sixth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School;

William Greathouse, tie for seventh place, fifth grade, Higdon; and

Manav Soni, tie for seventh place, fifth grade, Matula.

Grades seven and eight:

Rahul Mahato, first place, seventh grade, John Hanson Middle School;

Mark Johnson Jr., second place, eighth grade, General Smallwood Middle School;

Ian Cox, third place, seventh grade, Matthew Henson Middle School;

Jonathan Rand-Crawford, fourth place, seventh grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School;

Benjamin Moore, fifth place, seventh grade, Somers;

Liu Aumavae, sixth place, eighth grade, Davis; and

Arya Forohar, seventh place, eighth grade, Somers.

Grades nine through twelve:

Joseph Papagno, first place, freshman, North Point High School;

Jacob Stern, second place, freshman, North Point;

Ebin Sebastian, third place, freshman, La Plata High School;

Kyle Batchelor, fourth place, senior, North Point;

Jonah Trani, fifth place, senior, North Point;

Leann Asher, sixth place, freshman, La Plata; and

Brandon Starcher, seventh place, junior, La Plata.