See and Be Seen on Halloween with MDOT SHA Reflective Vests

Vests for Visibility Program Helps Protect Pedestrians on Halloween

Close encounter with a zombie? Hungry vampires at the chase? Goblins on your heels? The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is offering recommendations for pedestrians coping with these Halloween vices: look up, look out, walk calmly, use crosswalks and follow traffic signals. Because every day and especially on Halloween, everyone needs to follow the rules of the road, see and be seen.

Protect your witches, wizards, fairies, pirates and other creatures taking to Maryland streets this Tuesday, October 31, with a reflective vest courtesy of MDOT SHA’s annual “Vests for Visibility” Program. Designed to be worn over clothing, the reflective vests help increase the visibility of pedestrians. The vests will be available in all counties, at most MDOT SHA maintenance facilities, during the days just before the holiday.

Parents can pick up vests between Thursday, October 26 through Tuesday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The reflective vests will be issued on a first come, first served basis and need to be returned by Friday, November 3.

“The Vests for Visibility program is one way that we are stressing how critical it is for pedestrians to stay visible and for drivers to look for pedestrians, on Halloween night and every evening,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “With the upcoming time change and nightfall coming earlier in the day, we want to make sure that drivers and pedestrians are looking out for each other, underscored as part of our overall Look Up, Look Out pedestrian safety campaign.”

“Even if you’re unable to borrow a vest, please make sure little ones stay visible on Halloween with glow sticks, lights or other reflective materials. Use this opportunity to have a conversation about walking and crossing the street safely,” continued Administrator Slater. “It is imperative that drivers stay on guard and expect to encounter pedestrians crossing the street.”

Safety Tips:

FOR MOTORISTS:

• Stop for pedestrians – Maryland law requires motorists to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections.

• Stay alert – park the mobile phone.

• Obey the speed limit. Speeding only makes it more difficult to stop unexpectedly.

• Motorists should be more cautious during peak trick-or-treating hours 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Enter and exit driveways slowly. Use caution when turning at intersections.

• Be alert for children darting across the street and crossing between parked cars.

• When driving children to and from different activities, make sure all seat belts are fastened and let children out of the car on the curbside.

• Never drink and drive. Designate a sober driver.

FOR PEDESTRIANS:

• Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street.

• Cross at crosswalks or intersections.

• Be sure to see and be seen. Avoid dark clothing, wear bright colors and use reflective devices such as vests and blinking lights.

• Avoid costumes that may impair vision.

• Make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street.

• Stay alert and be on the lookout for cars traveling above the speed limit.

2017 Vests for Visibility Participating SHA Maintenance Shops -interactive map available by click here:

Anne Arundel County

Glen Burnie Shop

910 Stewart Ave

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

410-766-3770

Annapolis Shop

138 Defense Highway

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-841-1009

Calvert County

Prince Frederick Shop

100 Hallowing Point Road

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-1748

Charles County

LaPlata Shop

Washington Ave

LaPlata, MD 20646

301-934-8031

Prince George’s County

Laurel Shop

400 Second Street

Laurel, MD 20707

301-776-7619

Marlboro Shop

6500 S.E. Crain Highway

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

301-952-0555

St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown Shop

27345 Point Lookout Road

Leonardtown, MD. 20650

301-475-8035