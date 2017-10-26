See and Be Seen on Halloween with MDOT SHA Reflective Vests

Vests for Visibility Program Helps Protect Pedestrians on Halloween
Close encounter with a zombie? Hungry vampires at the chase? Goblins on your heels? The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is offering recommendations for pedestrians coping with these Halloween vices: look up, look out, walk calmly, use crosswalks and follow traffic signals. Because every day and especially on Halloween, everyone needs to follow the rules of the road, see and be seen.
Protect your witches, wizards, fairies, pirates and other creatures taking to Maryland streets this Tuesday, October 31, with a reflective vest courtesy of MDOT SHA’s annual “Vests for Visibility” Program. Designed to be worn over clothing, the reflective vests help increase the visibility of pedestrians. The vests will be available in all counties, at most MDOT SHA maintenance facilities, during the days just before the holiday.
“The Vests for Visibility program is one way that we are stressing how critical it is for pedestrians to stay visible and for drivers to look for pedestrians, on Halloween night and every evening,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “With the upcoming time change and nightfall coming earlier in the day, we want to make sure that drivers and pedestrians are looking out for each other, underscored as part of our overall Look Up, Look Out pedestrian safety campaign.”
“Even if you’re unable to borrow a vest, please make sure little ones stay visible on Halloween with glow sticks, lights or other reflective materials. Use this opportunity to have a conversation about walking and crossing the street safely,” continued Administrator Slater. “It is imperative that drivers stay on guard and expect to encounter pedestrians crossing the street.”
Safety Tips:
FOR MOTORISTS:
• Stop for pedestrians – Maryland law requires motorists to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections.
• Stay alert – park the mobile phone.
• Obey the speed limit. Speeding only makes it more difficult to stop unexpectedly.
• Motorists should be more cautious during peak trick-or-treating hours 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Enter and exit driveways slowly. Use caution when turning at intersections.
• Be alert for children darting across the street and crossing between parked cars.
• When driving children to and from different activities, make sure all seat belts are fastened and let children out of the car on the curbside.
• Never drink and drive. Designate a sober driver.
FOR PEDESTRIANS:
• Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street.
• Cross at crosswalks or intersections.
• Be sure to see and be seen. Avoid dark clothing, wear bright colors and use reflective devices such as vests and blinking lights.
• Avoid costumes that may impair vision.
• Make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street.
• Stay alert and be on the lookout for cars traveling above the speed limit.
2017 Vests for Visibility Participating SHA Maintenance Shops -interactive map available by click here:
Anne Arundel County
Glen Burnie Shop
910 Stewart Ave
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-3770
Annapolis Shop
138 Defense Highway
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-841-1009
Calvert County
Prince Frederick Shop
100 Hallowing Point Road
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1748
Charles County
LaPlata Shop
Washington Ave
LaPlata, MD 20646
301-934-8031
Prince George’s County
Laurel Shop
400 Second Street
Laurel, MD 20707
301-776-7619
Marlboro Shop
6500 S.E. Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
301-952-0555
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown Shop
27345 Point Lookout Road
Leonardtown, MD. 20650
301-475-8035