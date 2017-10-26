St. Mary’s College to Waive Application Fee for First-Generation Students

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will waive the application fee for any first-generation student who applies to St. Mary’s College.

Per www.imfirst.org, a first-generation college student is defined as a student whose parent(s) have not completed a bachelor’s degree. This means that that student is the first in his or her family to attend a four-year college to attain a bachelor’s degree.

“First-generation students may not have the inherited understanding of the college application process that a multi-generation college family may have,” said David Hautanen, vice president of enrollment management. “This action will ensure that we don’t limit anyone’s access to higher education.”

“As a first-generation college student, I understand the overwhelming feelings students can have when starting the college application process,” said Kristina Anderson, director of admissions. “This is one way St. Mary’s College can simplify the application process for these students.”

