Robert James De Atley, 84, of Waldorf, MD passed away October 20, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital, Washington, DC.

Robert was born October 28, 1932 in Washington, DC to the late Norman and Eula De Atley.

Robert was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a machinist at Briggs and Company and an environmentalist for Prince George’s County Government. He was an avid enthusiast of most sports especially the Washington Redskins and Nationals, Boston Celtics, Notre Dame and Maryland Terrapins. He loved to read, work in the yard and care for his two dogs; Sophie and Bella.

In addition to his parents Robert is predeceased by seven siblings.

Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years Eva M. De Atley; sons; Chris (Cheryl) and Michael De Atley (Gail) and daughter Gay O’Dell (Bruce); grandchildren; Sean De Atley, Jessica Diehl, Shayne O’Dell, Jamie De Atley and Michael De Atley, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; brother Alvin De Atley and sister Eva Watson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.