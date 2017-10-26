Warren Leonard “Bud” Decker of Brandywine, Maryland, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Genesis Healthcare Center in Waldorf surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old.

Born on July 10, 1923 in Lima, Ohio, Bud was the son of the late Katherine A. Decker and William Decker. He moved to Washington, DC with his family when his father got a job at the Navy Yard. In his early years, Bud belonged to the Boys Club of Washington, DC (Southeast Branch). He graduated from Eastern High School in 1943. When World War II started, Bud and two high school friends decided to join the service before they were drafted so they could pick which branch of the service they wanted. Bud was interested in the Navy.

Bud was sent to Bainbridge for boot camp for 16 weeks, then stationed in Boston, Massachusetts for training as a Machinist Mate, then assigned to Norfolk where he was assigned to the USS Maddox, one of the ALLEN M. SUMNER – class destroyers.

Bud was an active member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Baden and belonged to the Methodist Men’s Group.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Lynn Decker; brothers Albert, Willis (Bill), and Joseph Decker; as well as his best friends Ray Palfrey and Niles Blackwell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Phyllis Cooke Decker; daughter, Sandra Ann Cross; sister, Eva Atwood, Sun City, AZ; sister-in-law, Alberta Cross Decker, Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Dave (Kathy) Cross, Michael (Jennifer) Cross, Susan (Richard) Sedgwick; great grandchildren, Kody Cross, Lauren Cross, Taylor Sedgwick, Kaylee Cross, Kassidy Cross, Michael Cross, Ryan Sedgwick; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons, Dave Cross, Michael Cross, and Richard Sedgwick, great-grandsons Kody Cross, Michael Cross, and Ryan Sedgwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Immanuel United Methodist Church General Fund, 17400 Aquasco Road Brandywine, MD 20613.