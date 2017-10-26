William Spencer Owens, 69

William Spencer Owens, age 69 of Hughesville, Maryland, died October 22, 2017 at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

William was President and Owner of Bill Owens and Sons Glass Company in Hughesville, Maryland, founded in 1989. He was a huge Washington Redskins fan and loved old cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was also known as a “Jack-of-all-trades.”

He was the son of Edward Ralph Owens and Edith Spencer Owens. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Nancy Eileen Owens and his sister June Kaiser.

He is survived by his wife, Merrylow Owens; his sons, Michael J. Owens (Zilpha), William J. Owens (Kelli), and Wayne S. Owens (Melissa); his daughter, Diana Spencer Owens; his sisters, Margaret Lorence, Jo Ann Bruffy, Sandra Poe, Carol Owens, and Michelle Anderson; his grandchildren, Zach, Hannah, Mackenzie, Trevor, Karlie, Kade, Tori, and Wayne Jr.; and great-grandchild, Lillian.

Friends received on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Prayer Service at 7PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in William’s name are asked to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.