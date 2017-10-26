Elsie Louise Klock, 91

Elsie Louise Klock, age 91 of La Plata, Maryland (formerly of Clinton, Maryland), died October 23, 2017 at Sagepoint Senior Living Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Elsie was a retired Statistical Analyst with G.S.A. (U.S. Government). She was a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Forestville, Maryland. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband to Las Vegas. She most enjoyed raising her four children and her nieces.

She was the daughter of George Ollie Brown and Elsie Eleanor Linton Brown. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Marion Theron Klock; her sons, Robert O. Klock and James M. Klock; and her brother, Donald Brown.

She is survived by her children, Sharon K. Wade (Stanley), Michael W. Klock; her brothers, George and Samuel Brown; and her sister, Margaret. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, Maryland 20746.

Memorials in Elsie’s name are asked to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, American Heart Association Building, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.