Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Johnson, 89, of Lothian passed away October 21, 2017 at Riva Terrace Assisted Living in Davidsonville. She was born April 1, 1928 in Lothian to Calvert Lorenzo and Elizabeth Anne “Lillie” (Moreland) Wilkinson. Betty attended Owensville Elementary School and graduated from Southern High School in 1946. She married John Herbert Johnson on October 17, 1947 and they lived in Lothian, where Betty was primarily a homemaker raising her three children. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, reading and sewing. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews who affectionately called her MeMaw.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband John Herbert Johnson, Sr. She is survived by children John Herbert Johnson, Jr. and wife Julia of Lothian, Barbara Tucker and partner Dan Westland of Hampstead and Linda Gibson and husband David of Lothian, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by siblings Mary Cranford and husband Jim of Lothian, Genie Greenwell and husband Mike of Davidsonville, Thomas Wilkinson and wife Patricia of Lothian, and Nellie Jones (late husband Bernard Lee) of Lothian, as well as several nieces and nephews.