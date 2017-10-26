Clarence Ronald Cain “Ron” was born November 5, 1936 in Washington DC to Clarence Thomas Cain and Anna Belle (Mauk) Cain. He grew up as a child of a service member and traveled all over the world. When he was 17 he joined the Air Force and served his country proudly and honorably for 20 years in active duty. Serving numerous tours overseas including Vietnam. Upon retirement from the US Air Force he worked for the Department of Defense for the Army for 19 years, 12 of which were in South Korea. Once retired from this position he moved back to Southern Maryland to enjoy his retirement. He loved to travel with his wife, they enjoyed many adventures traveling all over the United States. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Ron passed away on Sunday, October 22 at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Sandra Jean (Deso) Cain, his children Steven Cain, (Surprise, AZ), Kelle Fantasia and her husband William Nelson Sr., (Annapolis, MD), Craig Cain and his wife Lisa (Saint Albans, VT), and Sandi Lee Gorman, (Waldorf, MD), His grandchildren from oldest to youngest (in his typical efficient manor he would have wanted them listed this way) Danielle and her wife Ally Fantasia, Krystl Cain, Camarie (Lee) and her husband Jerimiah Vedis, Dominque (Fantasia) and her husband Dave Gunnell, Ashley Cain, Collin Cain, Logan Cain, Riley Gorman, Kyra Cain, and Laci Cain. His great grandchildren Jailynn Dannecker and McKenna Vedis.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 5:30 – 6pm and Memorial Service at 6pm at Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Internment will be Monday October 30, 2017, at 10:15 am at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Online condolences can be made at the Huntt Funeral Home website.