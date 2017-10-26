Rosa “Maria” Parrish, 85

Rosa “Maria” Parrish, of Temple Hills, MD passed on October 22, 2017 at the age of 85.

Born in Izmir, Turkey to Maria and Giovanni Paolillo.

Maria loved her family. Most of her life, revolved around her family in the cherished role as mother to her only daughter and “Noni” to her three grandchildren. Her focus was always on others; as this was the true definition of one with great humility-not thinking less of herself, but thinking of herself less… and she did this with gladness. But more than anything, she was loved for the way she made everyone feel. Her role as Noni extended way beyond her own precious grandchildren as she will be remembered as everyone’s grandmother.

Maria possessed characteristic joy and grace. She considered friendship as something of value and was faithful to a select group of ladies who quickly became her lifelong friends. They enjoyed going to church on the Andrews Air Force Base and loved having lunch and happy hour at the officers club.

Blessed with a true green thumb, Maria could grow anything. She loved to cook, often using the vegetables from her own garden. Her service oriented lifestyle overflowed in every area of her life. Her words, “I’ll get it” will always be remembered by those whom she doted on.

Beloved wife of the late Col. Dale W. Parrish (Ret. USAF Doctor of Entomology); loving mother of Cheryl Ann Elwell and husband Dan Elwell of Fairfax Station, VA; dear grandmother of Tyler Jeffrey Elwell of Alexandria, VA, Cameron Parrish Elwell of Fairfax Station, VA and Natalie Rose Elwell also of Fairfax Station, VA. Also survived by extended family and friends.