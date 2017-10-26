Elizabeth Ann Thompson, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Born in Washington, D.C. to the late Ethel Marie (Gray) and Ralph William Gue.

Survived by her loving son, Ralph “Tony” Gue, Sr. (Shannon) of Mechanicsville, MD; extended family J.K. (Jimmy) Thompson Jr. (Mellisa) and son Ryan of Bowie, Md, Teri Thompson Largo, FL and Dawn Thompson Sellner and children Cameron & Brain of Clearwater FL ;grandchildren, Jonathan Gue of VA, Ralph Anthony Gue, Jr. of Waldorf, MD, and Amber Coppage of Waldorf, MD; Beloved great-grandchildren, Jackson Gue and Jeremiah Branham; Caring siblings, Rudy of NC, Joe of AL, Raymond of Mechanicsville, MD, Patricia Stonestreet of Nanjemoy, MD, and Joan Griffith of Indian Head, MD. As well as a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth “Ken” Thompson, Sr.

Elizabeth was a lover of all animals. She also loved spending time with family and friends.