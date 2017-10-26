Man Arrested for Masturbating Under Table in California Applebee’s

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Applebee’s restaurant, on Miramar Way, in California, Maryland, for a report of an individual exposing himself in public.

Contact was made with an employee who told police he witnessed an adult male, later identified as Jorge Oivares Esparza, 37, with no fixed address sitting at a table in the back of the restaurant. The employee said Esparza had been drinking at the restaurant for at least two hours. He said he witnessed Esparza watching pornography on his phone, and masturbating underneath the table. The employee also observed Esparza urinating in a bottle.

When police arrived, they immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Esparza’s breath. Esparza denied masturbating but admitted to urinating in a bottle while at the table.

Esparza was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure.

