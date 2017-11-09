UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Shooting at Super 8 Motel in Waldorf

UPDATE 11/9/2017: On October 26 at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motel located in the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Officers located the shooting victim in the lobby of the business suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right hip. The victim was flown out to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the victim was gambling in his motel room along with two adult male suspects, when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his money and personal property. The victim ran out of the room; however, one of the two suspects shot him as he was fleeing from the room. Both suspects fled the scene immediately following the shooting and were not located during the initial investigation.

Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf, was quickly developed as one of the two suspects, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On November 3 at approximately 12:28 a.m., Drayton turned himself in and was arrested and charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and armed robbery and various other charges.

The identity of the second suspect remains unknown at this time.

Detective C. Shankster is investigating

