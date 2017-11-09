UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Shooting at Super 8 Motel in Waldorf

November 9, 2017
Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf

Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf

UPDATE 11/9/2017: On October 26 at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motel located in the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Officers located the shooting victim in the lobby of the business suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right hip. The victim was flown out to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the victim was gambling in his motel room along with two adult male suspects, when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his money and personal property. The victim ran out of the room; however, one of the two suspects shot him as he was fleeing from the room. Both suspects fled the scene immediately following the shooting and were not located during the initial investigation.

Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf, was quickly developed as one of the two suspects, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On November 3 at approximately 12:28 a.m., Drayton turned himself in and was arrested and charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and armed robbery and various other charges.

The identity of the second suspect remains unknown at this time.

Detective C. Shankster is investigating

10/26/2017: On Thursday, October 26, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at  3350 Crain Highway, in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

The victim was located in the lobby with a single gunshot wound to his lower back. He was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A perimeter was established and members of the Emergency Services Team responded and searched the motel and room where the shooting occurred.

It was later learned the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim,  23, appears to have been targeted and detectives are working leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf

Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 20, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on November 9, 2017 at 12:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Shooting at Super 8 Motel in Waldorf

  1. Cheeta on October 27, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The natives were restless!

    Reply
    • Sticky Fingers on October 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      So glad that we moved out of Maryland. We a dump!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        You a dump?

        Reply
        • Delonte on October 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

          I took a HUGE one this morning and it was shaped like Maryland! That’s definitely a sign to wipe and get outta here!

          Reply
  2. Heather on October 27, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Just another day in Waldorf

    Reply
  3. patrick on October 27, 2017 at 6:12 am

    come on who doesn’t believe this was a drug deal gone bad.

    Reply
  4. PG is DC on October 27, 2017 at 6:50 am

    WALDORF???????????

    Say it aint so!

    Well like we always say at the Super 8….
    We’ll leave the light on for ya.

    Reply
    • Heather on October 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

      I thought that was motel 6 lol

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        Super 8
        We’ll leave the ammo out for ya!

        Reply
  5. Anonymous on October 27, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Thugs shooting thugs. No big loss either way.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on October 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    drug deal gone wrong again?

    Reply
  7. ANONYMOUS on October 27, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    The victim and suspects are no doubt black. They’ve destroyed waldorf facts are facts.

    Reply
    • friday on October 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

      no doubt. They’ve just destroyed waldorf. All of them black people. Just terrible what they have done. Hold every single black person responsible. You sound that stupid.

      Reply
  8. Malcolm X on October 27, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    The statistics say that this is a black on black crime. Any takers?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2017 at 2:45 am

      Racist filth.

      Reply
      • Malcolm X on October 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Truth hurts, eh? Why don’t you go take a knee somewhere.

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on October 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

        Yes, the mere mention of facts when dealing with black criminals automatically makes you a racist.

        Reply
    • Nathan B. Forrest on October 28, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Which makes me say: Who cares? Thugs shooting thugs, rock on! I just wish they were better shots. As long as innocent bystanders are not hurt, let the thugs keep killing each other.

      Reply
  9. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Statistical analysis or biased judgment?

    Reply
    • Shaq'De'Quandre Williams on October 31, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Apparently its both. White people look at it and call it factual. Black people look at it and justify it as biased judgment. The numbers are the numbers. Don’t like them, fix them…

      Reply
    • Premium Saltine on November 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

      Who cares?

      Both are the same in accuracy.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.