VIDEO: Fire Reported at AT&T Store, People Roasting Marshmallows while Waiting for iPhone X Release

Command reported the individuals were waiting for the new

On Thursday, October 27, 2017, at 12:33 a.m., firefighters from Bay District and surrounding Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 45450 Alton Lane at the Popeyes in California for the report of outside fire threatening a commercial building.

Units responding to the call were advised by dispatch, the 911 caller was at McDonald’s, and saw people light the fire outside the AT&T store. The responding units requested the Fire Marshall be called to the scene.

Bay District Engine-91 arrived on the scene, and reported a group of people with a small camp fire outside of the AT&T store. The individuals said they were waiting for the new “iPhone X”.

There were three individuals sitting in chairs on the sidewalk in front of the California AT&T store with a small fire contained by an aluminum tray. The individuals were camping out all night to wait for the new iPhone X release, and to pass the time they decided to roast marshmallows.

New iPhone X pre orders began last night Friday, October 27, 2017 at 3:00 a.m., and pre orders were being accepted online at https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/iphone-x The new iPhone X will not be available to consumers until Friday, November 3, 2017.

