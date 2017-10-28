VIDEO: Car Crashes into Brass Rail Sports Bar in Great Mills

On Saturday, October 28, 2017, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road in Great Mills Road for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a passenger vehicle had driven into the Brass Rail Sports Bar.

Witnesses reported the car traveling South on Point Lookout Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and left the travel portion of the roadway. The vehicle collided with a utility pole, then rotated around the pole, and continued on into the building in reverse.

A female patient was flown from the crash scene by a Maryland State Police Helicopter to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

No further details are available at this time.

