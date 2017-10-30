Waldorf Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Possession of a Firearm

October 30, 2017
Naquan Denzel Washington, 22, of Waldorf

On October 26, 2017, at approximately 5:20 a.m., as a result of an ongoing investigation, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, Emergency Services Team, and the ATF served a search and seizure warrant in the 11800 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf.

During the search, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was recovered from a bedroom, along with approximately $1,400 worth of cocaine, packaging materials, scales, and other distribution paraphernalia.

Naquan Denzel Washington, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.

