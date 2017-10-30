Two Women Arrested for Ripping Off Bars and Restaurants in Calvert County

October 30, 2017
Jane Ellen Dern, 55, of Prince Frederick and Teresa Lynn Maples, 47, of Compton

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from local businesses in reference to two women walking out without paying their bill.

The two women would enter a local restaurant or bar, order food and drink for several hours.  They would then order take-out food and tell the server they are stepping out to smoke a cigarette while they are waiting on their husbands.

The women would then leave without paying their tab.

Jane Ellen Dern, 55, of Prince Frederick, was arrested on October 28, 2017, and Teresa Lynn Maples, 47, of Compton, was arrested on October 29, 2017.

Both women have been charged with Theft Under $1,000.

Charges are still pending in surrounding jurisdictions.

Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank the public for helping to identify these two individuals.

34 Responses to Two Women Arrested for Ripping Off Bars and Restaurants in Calvert County

  1. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Ewwwwww! OMG!

    Reply
  2. Rob Stark on October 30, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Ms Maples, you are one f-ugly woman, inside and out!

    Reply
    • Heather on October 30, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      She looks like a chunky Caitlyn Jenner

      Reply
  3. Adam 12 on October 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    FB detectives come through again!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Judging by their current appearance they have been successfully pulling this scam for years. I hope they add 15% on top of their total theft in lost gratuity for the servers. These two are disgusting pieces of garbage and, sad to say, if they haven’t learned by now how to be productive members of society it will probably never happen for them.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous #13 on October 30, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Miss Piggy looks awful happy to be caught. Her 15 minutes of fame. SMH. Hope they enjoy jail food.

    Reply
    • Charles on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      According to case search she’s out on bond…

      Reply
  6. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    WTF

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Sooeey

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I know that’s right!

    Reply
  9. moiale on October 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Doesn’t look like they were starving and Miss Maples is in ne d of dentures

    Reply
  10. moiale on October 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Doesn’t look like they missed too many emails and one with dark hair needs dentures not food

    Reply
    • Heather on October 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      They will be missing many emails while in jail

      Reply
  11. Delonte on October 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Them heifers was hongrey!

    Reply
  12. Dan on October 30, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    White trash

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    looks like they have been eating good

    Reply
  14. Nick on October 30, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Wow! The blonde looks quite pleased with herself!

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Hey an Orc’s got to do what an Orc’s got to do that far from Mordor.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Their white privilege allowed the restaurant to trust them walking outside without paying!

    Reply
    • Jim Bob on October 30, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Racist

      Reply
    • BuckWheat on October 30, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      Right! They wouldn’t have allowed colored people to walk outside like that. Straight up racists!

      Reply
    • Jm on October 30, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      You had to go there didn’t you ?

      Reply
  17. ANONYMOUS on October 30, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Good lord

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      lol coming from a pasted serving position at a sports bar has allowed me to not only understand that people need to go outside to smoke cigarettes when drinking alcohol. And a majority of us, servers, were only jealous because we’re going 8 hour shifts without one.
      But being a server also allowed me to step out into the “big world.” And as a white, young adut, female I can firmly say that in the Untied States ANYONE over the age of 18 has the privilege to smoke a cigarette outside of any facility. Other than schools, hospitals, ya know. the obvious.

      I love the term; “productive member of society” and I feel the need to inquire that AND this, in the same sentence —–>, I am simply pointing out something that is obviously ignorant to our constitutional rights.
      (yes I know there was many ways I could of joined those two sentences together) sorry professor
      You have the privilege to judge amongst yourselves but take that with a grain of salt. I mean, who are WE in comparison to God? ❣
      -I come in peace, love and prosperity ✌️

      Reply
  18. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Why does everything turn into something about race? Their white privilege WTF! I know they are scum but really always got to bring up something about race!

    Reply
  19. MiMi on October 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I thought teenagers were the ones who Dine and Dash. Not Old, fat women.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    not white privilege, we smokers are not allowed to smoke anymore so perfect excuse,but me myself would not have given take out till paid.

    Reply
  21. AliceW on October 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    The trick pulled in Hollywood several months ago, not using white privilege, is to leave two blank gift cards and a minor amount of cash and all nine walked out. So all the races are screwing the working class.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    How do you eat with no teeth??

    Reply
  23. Jive on October 30, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    The faces of TRUMPS AMERICA!!! Meth, pill poppers…..who will soon realize that their percs maybe in jeapordy.

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Big Dogs trash!

    Reply
  25. Lizard on October 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Hungry Hungry HIPPOS !LMAO

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    They must have had some kind of haters out there that told on them

    Reply
  27. Kyle Smith on October 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    How many waiters/waitresses got stuffed? These two pieces of trash. Hang the thieves.

    Reply

