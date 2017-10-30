Two Women Arrested for Ripping Off Bars and Restaurants in Calvert County

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from local businesses in reference to two women walking out without paying their bill.
The two women would enter a local restaurant or bar, order food and drink for several hours. They would then order take-out food and tell the server they are stepping out to smoke a cigarette while they are waiting on their husbands.
The women would then leave without paying their tab.
Jane Ellen Dern, 55, of Prince Frederick, was arrested on October 28, 2017, and Teresa Lynn Maples, 47, of Compton, was arrested on October 29, 2017.
Both women have been charged with Theft Under $1,000.
Charges are still pending in surrounding jurisdictions.
Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank the public for helping to identify these two individuals.
Ewwwwww! OMG!
Ms Maples, you are one f-ugly woman, inside and out!
She looks like a chunky Caitlyn Jenner
FB detectives come through again!
Judging by their current appearance they have been successfully pulling this scam for years. I hope they add 15% on top of their total theft in lost gratuity for the servers. These two are disgusting pieces of garbage and, sad to say, if they haven’t learned by now how to be productive members of society it will probably never happen for them.
Miss Piggy looks awful happy to be caught. Her 15 minutes of fame. SMH. Hope they enjoy jail food.
According to case search she’s out on bond…
WTF
Sooeey
I know that’s right!
Doesn’t look like they were starving and Miss Maples is in ne d of dentures
Doesn’t look like they missed too many emails and one with dark hair needs dentures not food
They will be missing many emails while in jail
Them heifers was hongrey!
White trash
looks like they have been eating good
Wow! The blonde looks quite pleased with herself!
Hey an Orc’s got to do what an Orc’s got to do that far from Mordor.
Their white privilege allowed the restaurant to trust them walking outside without paying!
Racist
Right! They wouldn’t have allowed colored people to walk outside like that. Straight up racists!
You had to go there didn’t you ?
Good lord
lol coming from a pasted serving position at a sports bar has allowed me to not only understand that people need to go outside to smoke cigarettes when drinking alcohol. And a majority of us, servers, were only jealous because we’re going 8 hour shifts without one.
But being a server also allowed me to step out into the “big world.” And as a white, young adut, female I can firmly say that in the Untied States ANYONE over the age of 18 has the privilege to smoke a cigarette outside of any facility. Other than schools, hospitals, ya know. the obvious.
I love the term; “productive member of society” and I feel the need to inquire that AND this, in the same sentence —–>, I am simply pointing out something that is obviously ignorant to our constitutional rights.
(yes I know there was many ways I could of joined those two sentences together) sorry professor
You have the privilege to judge amongst yourselves but take that with a grain of salt. I mean, who are WE in comparison to God? ❣
-I come in peace, love and prosperity ✌️
Why does everything turn into something about race? Their white privilege WTF! I know they are scum but really always got to bring up something about race!
I thought teenagers were the ones who Dine and Dash. Not Old, fat women.
not white privilege, we smokers are not allowed to smoke anymore so perfect excuse,but me myself would not have given take out till paid.
The trick pulled in Hollywood several months ago, not using white privilege, is to leave two blank gift cards and a minor amount of cash and all nine walked out. So all the races are screwing the working class.
How do you eat with no teeth??
The faces of TRUMPS AMERICA!!! Meth, pill poppers…..who will soon realize that their percs maybe in jeapordy.
Big Dogs trash!
Hungry Hungry HIPPOS !LMAO
They must have had some kind of haters out there that told on them
How many waiters/waitresses got stuffed? These two pieces of trash. Hang the thieves.