Two Women Arrested for Ripping Off Bars and Restaurants in Calvert County

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from local businesses in reference to two women walking out without paying their bill.

The two women would enter a local restaurant or bar, order food and drink for several hours. They would then order take-out food and tell the server they are stepping out to smoke a cigarette while they are waiting on their husbands.

The women would then leave without paying their tab.

Jane Ellen Dern, 55, of Prince Frederick, was arrested on October 28, 2017, and Teresa Lynn Maples, 47, of Compton, was arrested on October 29, 2017.

Both women have been charged with Theft Under $1,000.

Charges are still pending in surrounding jurisdictions.

Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank the public for helping to identify these two individuals.