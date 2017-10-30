UPDATE: St. Mary’s County – Missing Person LOCATED

Miranda Joy Shipman, age 15, of Charlotte Hall, was reported missing on October 30, 2017.
Shipman is 5’3 and weighs 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans/pants and a gray sweater.
At this time there are no critical factors known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Flerlage at (301) 475-4200 extension 2237, or the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Probably ran away with her older bf, hopefully she comes home safe.
its the classic case of the parents disapprove of the 18-19 y/o bf who graduated high school.
Check the A&E on Great Mills Rd. It seems to be a haven for runaways and troubled individuals.
You really are an idiot.
No, snowflake, you beat me to total idiocy, years ago!. Now, STFU and eat your pudding!
So where did they find her?
Not your business nosy.
Oh go chew on some kryptonite