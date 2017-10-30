UPDATE: St. Mary’s County – Missing Person LOCATED

Miranda Joy Shipman, age 15, of Charlotte Hall, was reported missing on October 30, 2017.

Shipman is 5’3 and weighs 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans/pants and a gray sweater.

At this time there are no critical factors known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Flerlage at (301) 475-4200 extension 2237, or the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).