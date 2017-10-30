UPDATE: St. Mary’s County – Missing Person LOCATED

October 30, 2017

Miranda Joy Shipman, age 15, of Charlotte Hall, was reported missing on October 30, 2017.

Shipman is 5’3 and weighs 100 lbs., and was last seen wearing blue jeans/pants and a gray sweater.

At this time there are no critical factors known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Flerlage at (301) 475-4200 extension 2237, or the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).


8 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County – Missing Person LOCATED

  1. Anonymous on October 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Probably ran away with her older bf, hopefully she comes home safe.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      its the classic case of the parents disapprove of the 18-19 y/o bf who graduated high school.

      Reply
  2. Waldo on October 30, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Check the A&E on Great Mills Rd. It seems to be a haven for runaways and troubled individuals.

    Reply
    • anonymous on October 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

      You really are an idiot.

      Reply
      • Waldo on November 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

        No, snowflake, you beat me to total idiocy, years ago!. Now, STFU and eat your pudding!

        Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    So where did they find her?

    Reply
    • Clark Kent on November 1, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      Not your business nosy.

      Reply
      • Doomsday on November 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Oh go chew on some kryptonite

        Reply

