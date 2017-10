Macy Jean Harim, age 24, of Park Hall, was reported missing on October 30, 2017.

Harim is 5’4 and weighs 190lbs, and has black hair.

Harim has medical issues which may require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Reppel at (301) 475-4200 extension *8059, or the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus message to “CRIMES” (274637).