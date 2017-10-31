Bel Alton Man Wanted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton, who has three open warrants relating to burglary and domestic violence.

Ansell is 5’7” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Ansell’s arrest.

