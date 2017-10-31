Bel Alton Man Wanted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

October 31, 2017
Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton

Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton, who has three open warrants relating to burglary and domestic violence.

Ansell is 5’7” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Ansell’s arrest.

Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton

Christopher Jonathan Ansell, 27, of Bel Alton

This entry was posted on October 31, 2017 at 1:40 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.