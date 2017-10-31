Police in Charles County Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
On Friday, October 27, 2017, between 8:30-8:55 a.m., a male entered a store in Waldorf, put a red Razor scooter in his cart, and walked out without paying.
Anyone with information about the male’s identity is asked to contact PFC A. Coulby via e-mail at coulbya@ccso.us and refer to IR 17-10215.
