Vertosel Von Ruffin peacefully departed this earthly life on October 22, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf, MD. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

