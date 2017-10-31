Mary Catherine Nelson, 93 formerly of Avenue, MD passed away on October 26, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born January 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Golden Thompson and Ruth Madge Woodall Thompson. In addition to her parents Catherine was preceded in death by her husband James Phillip “Skeets” Nelson, whom she married on Feb. 24, 1944 in Holy Angels Church Avenue, MD. , and her sons Vernon Nelson and Steve Nelson. Catherine is survived by her daughter Phyllis Ann Wagner of McCook, NE and her son Pat Nelson (Mary Field) of Orlando, FL., siblings: Genevieve St. Clair of Avenue, MD and Junior Thompson and Paul Thompson of Coltons Point, MD., 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Catherine was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. She was a homemaker and loved cooking and gardening. Catherine was a member of the American Legion Post 221 Women’s Auxiliary and an active parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church

The family will receive friends on Wed., Nov. 1, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home chapel with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Fr. Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be Jay Hancock, Chris Wagner, Pat Nelson, JP Nelson, Steve Nelson and Grant Nelson.