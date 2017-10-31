William Thomas Brown, “Billy Jack”, 64, of Benedict, MD, passed away on October 28, 2017. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 28, 1953, the son of Thomas Daniel Brown and Lily May Wood Brown.

William retired from Pepco and enjoyed coin collecting, watching the Washington Redskins and loved his children and grandchildren.

William was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Dan Stewart Brown and Steve Clubb.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Smith Brown, and his daughters, Holly Kay Brown-King (Andrew), Tiffany Brown (Jason Elliott), his grandchildren, Kierstin Brown-King, Lillian Brown-King and Ethan Elliott. Also surviving William is his sister, Donna Sue Brown Sapp (Robert).

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 5-7PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.