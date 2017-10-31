Josephine Theresa Taylor, 82

Josephine Theresa Taylor, age 82, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died on October 27, 2017 at the Mandarin House in Harwood, MD.

She is the daughter of the late Kathleen Morgan Burch and John Ecton Burch and wife of the late Richard Lawrence Taylor.

Friends received on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at the Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions are may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

