Shirley Marlene McGinniss, 62 of Lusby, MD formerly of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on October 27, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 19, 1955 in Washington, DC to the late Mary Adaline van der Zwet and Elmer Herbert Sasscer.

Shirley was a loving mother and was referred to as Memaw by everyone. She is survived by her loving children, Shawn McGinniss of Prince Frederick, MD, Daniel McGinniss of Lusby, MD, and Rosemary Briggs and her husband Gene Briggs, Jr. of Chesapeake Beach, MD; Step-Parents, Tom van der Zwet, and Peggy Sasscer; brothers, Ronald Sasscer and wife Cathy of Hawley, PA, and Craig Sasscer of Upper Marlboro, MD; grandchildren, Daniel McGinniss, Jr., Madison McGinniss, Braxton McGinniss, Gene Briggs, III, and Landen Briggs; nieces and nephews, Sara Sasscer, Jessica Sasscer, William Sasscer, and John Sasscer.