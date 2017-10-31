Louise C. Rymer, 91, of Plum Point, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017. She was born on May 12, 1926 at Plum Point, MD and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Evelyn Carpenter.

Louise earned her Bachelor of Science Undergraduate degree from University of Maryland and her Master of Education from American University. She began her career at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory of the University of Maryland in Solomon’s Island, MD, then changed careers to a Nutritionist for the Beech – Nut Company often traveling to New York City. Louise subsequently found her calling in the education field as a first grade teacher at Beach Elementary School in Chesapeake Beach, MD before becoming a Supervisor of Elementary Schools in Prince George’s County. Upon her retirement from the school board after 20 plus years she spent several years as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.

Louise was an active Member in the Daughters of the American Revolution (‘DAR”) and the National Democratic Club in Washington D.C. She was very well -traveled but always believed Carpenters Beach and her view of the Chesapeake Bay was the most beautiful place and it was her home.

Louise was preceded in death by her son Thomas A. Rymer, Jr. and granddaughter Jennifer L. Rymer and her two sisters, Margaret C. Moore and Anne C. Jones. She is survived by her sons, Gary C. Rymer and Ronald C. Rymer and her grandchildren, Ashley L. Rymer, Elizabeth A. Rymer, Thomas A. Rymer, III, Matthew M. Rymer and Zachary S. Rymer.