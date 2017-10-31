C. Franklin Revelle, 87, of Friendship passed away October 30, 2017 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born February 1, 1930 in Fairhaven to Benjamin Franklin and Irene (Crosby) Revell. Franklin was raised in Friendship and attended Tracey’s Elementary and graduated from Southern High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea. He married Margaret E. Dowell on October 18, 1958 and they made their home in Friendship. He was employed with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and retired as a Sergeant in 1982 after over 25 years of service. Franklin was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bluegrass music, watching westerns, reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, and he loved animals. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents and a brother William I. Revell. He is survived by wife Margaret E. Revelle, son Thomas S. Revelle of Arnold, daughter Donna R. Seymour and husband Chris of Davidsonville, grandchildren Laura A. and Brian P. Boellner of Davidsonville and a brother James C. Revell of Friendship.