“Vicky”, Victoria Marie Burch, 56

“Vicky”, Victoria Marie Burch, of Clinton, MD passed peacefully after a long struggle with cancer, in the evening hours of Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the young age of 56.

Born in Prince George’s County, the daughter of Mary Charlotte White Burch and Robert Joseph Burch, both deceased.

Vicky grew up in Clinton, MD attending public schools and graduating from Surrattsville High School, Class of 1979. She worked for a brief time at the Department of Agriculture, but throughout her life, worked at different jobs, ultimately deciding that home was the best. She would want us to think of her, with her soul set free, gallivanting about heaven, catching up with everyone she knew and has missed. That is how she lived her life on earth, loving everyone that was in it.

Vicky had a character that was larger than life, happiest listening to some good ole country music with a drink in her hand. She always said what needed to be said or what was on her mind, and expected her friends to be understanding. She loved to cast and catch a fish, go crabbing, camping and to the casinos. She enjoyed the slot machines and believed she won more than she ever lost. Vicky was an all-around beautiful lover of life and her treasure is what she left in people’s hearts.

Beloved wife of Carole Anne Urban; loving daughter of Skip Giarth of Culpepper, VA; dear sister of “Mike” Michael Giarth of Clinton, MD and Louis “Gene” Eugene Stonestreet (Tina) of Huntingtown, MD; cherished aunt of Cienna and Christopher Stonestreet and Taylor Jacobs; cousin of Cheryl Speckmeier (Debbie) of Merritt Island, FL.