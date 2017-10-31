Catherine Margie (Jett) Windsor’s journey started in the Shenandoah Mountains of Detrick Virginia, where she was born the daughter of Omar and Amanda Jett. Along with 9 brothers and sisters, at the age of 8 years old her family moved to Croom, Maryland where they would raise their family, until the death of her mother.

Shortly after her mother’s death, Catherine married her sweetheart Howard I. Windsor and raised her younger siblings and two nephews, and started a family of her own. They were blessed with 3 children, Howard Bennett, William Donald and Nancy Lee. They worked hard as tobacco farmers and were able to purchase a farm of their own in Croom, Maryland, where they spent the remainder of their days being blessed with the love of family and many grandchildren. Howard I. Windsor passed away in 1980, but Catherine remained in the family home and was blessed even more with many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Donald in 2001 and later Bennett in 2017. Catherine enjoyed being a home maker, as well as a lady of many talents in farming, gardening and sewing. But most of all was the love of her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves a long legacy of family members; (pre-deceased) Benny, Donald, and surviving daughter Nancy Lester, along with grandchildren, Joe, Tammy, Donna, Jim, Terry, Brian and Craig. Great grandchildren, Travis, (Brett/deceased), Kyle, Lindsay, Daniel, Jodie, Brad, Cullen, Mason, Jimmy, Christopher, Ashely, Abby, Brian. Great-Great Grandchildren: Brianna, William, Alley, Austin, Brett, Kylie, Alyissa, Annabella, Adelynn, Anniston and Grace Marie.

Pallbearers are: Travis Hudson, Kyle Hudson, Daniel Robinson, Brian Lester, Jr., Cullen Lester and Mason Lester.