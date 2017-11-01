Thousands of Citations and Multiple Arrests During Ongoing Indian Head Highway Traffic Initiative

As part of their ongoing efforts to reduce unsafe driving along Indian Head Highway, the Prince George’s County Police Department have partnered with the Maryland State Police to provide enhanced traffic enforcement. This initiative started in early September, 2017.
In just 6 weeks, their combined efforts resulted in more than 3,100 traffic citations, along with multiple arrests.
One of these arrests took place October 23rd around 8:00 am. While conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road, one of the officers observed a car traveling at a tremendous speed. When the officer was finally able to catch up to the car, it was determined that the car was traveling 116 miles per hour. In that area, the speed limit is just 55 miles per hour.
Upon speaking with the driver, officers observed that there was young child in the front passenger seat that was not in any type child safety seat. There was also a 6-month-old baby in the rear seat. While investigating, our officers determined that the driver had been pulled over multiple times for speeding and did not have a valid license. This area is also a construction zone. The driver was arrested and faces multiple traffic charges.
Additionally, more than 175 commercial vehicle inspections have been conducted along Indian Head Highway during this timeframe.
The PGPD and MSP will continue to focus on enforcing traffic laws on this busy roadway in our ongoing commitment to keeping all county roadways safe. If you see unsafe driving behavior, please do not hesitate to call 911.
The driver that was going 116 mph with a child not restrained in drivers seat and baby in the back should have been locked up not given citations.This driver putting these babies at risk like that is inexcusable.How could he not be arrested for this?This is why this insane behavior continues because there are no consequences.
1st. The child was not in the driver’s seat and yes (he or she the article did not mention who or what the driver was) does need time as they have had multiple speeding infractions and not a valid license. On this one the children should have been taken from whoever they were with and placed with someone who deserves them.
I meant the front passengers seat but regardless the children should have been taken away and the driver needs to be put in jail.This is insane.You dont put children’s life at risk going 116 mph let alone the law abiding citizens.What difference does it make if he would have been in the drivers seat?His life was in great danger with this idiot driver.
exactly
The article clearly states: “The driver was arrested and faces multiple traffic charges”. What more do you want beyond ARRESTED and cited for multiple traffic charges???
I’ll bet this person won’t do significant jail time. Our jails are so full of drug dealers, we made marijuana possessing a misdemeanor so they would not be so crowded. Maybe we ought to make driving without a license and having multiple violations a misdemeanor (which it probably already is) and keep letting folks drive without licenses, crash and kill people, endanger other law-abiding citizen’s lives so our jails stay un-crowded. Why the hell have laws without teeth and enforcement? Our system is becoming a joke, but a very unfunny one.
The “movement” to make marijuana offenses less serious is ridiculous to me. Really, it is nothing more than “we the black community could not possibly stop smoking, buying, possessing, selling pot, so just make the offense less serious”. Just stop breaking the law, Christ this isn’t hard.
I cant wait, in 10 years we are going to hear about how the jails in Chicago are over crowded from all the murders in the city, so we should make murder less serious to lower up the jail population
The system is like this because the democrats do not want to punish the criminals.
Reading comprehension is not required to post comments here…………..
Yay… Now St Mary’s Sherriff, its your turn to work on the drivers who use the turn lanes as a passing lanes.
The article says the driver was arrested.