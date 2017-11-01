Thousands of Citations and Multiple Arrests During Ongoing Indian Head Highway Traffic Initiative

As part of their ongoing efforts to reduce unsafe driving along Indian Head Highway, the Prince George’s County Police Department have partnered with the Maryland State Police to provide enhanced traffic enforcement. This initiative started in early September, 2017.

In just 6 weeks, their combined efforts resulted in more than 3,100 traffic citations, along with multiple arrests.

One of these arrests took place October 23rd around 8:00 am. While conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road, one of the officers observed a car traveling at a tremendous speed. When the officer was finally able to catch up to the car, it was determined that the car was traveling 116 miles per hour. In that area, the speed limit is just 55 miles per hour.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers observed that there was young child in the front passenger seat that was not in any type child safety seat. There was also a 6-month-old baby in the rear seat. While investigating, our officers determined that the driver had been pulled over multiple times for speeding and did not have a valid license. This area is also a construction zone. The driver was arrested and faces multiple traffic charges.

Additionally, more than 175 commercial vehicle inspections have been conducted along Indian Head Highway during this timeframe.

The PGPD and MSP will continue to focus on enforcing traffic laws on this busy roadway in our ongoing commitment to keeping all county roadways safe. If you see unsafe driving behavior, please do not hesitate to call 911.